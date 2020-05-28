Liquor a privilege, Delhi govt tells court in defence of 70% corona cess

Sale or consumption of liquor is not a fundamental right, but a privilege and the state has the authority to regulate its sale, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government told the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi government filed this reply against a batch of petitions challenging its 4 May notification levying 70% ''special corona fees'' on liquor in the capital. The plea is likely to be heard on Friday.

Delhi is free to accord or regulate liquor prices as per the State Excise law, and hence it is free to impose and recover a price for grant of such privilege, the affidavit filed by the AAP government said.

Due to the clamp down on all economic activities amid coronavirus outbreak, the revenue of Delhi government (which primarily comes from VAT/GST collection, state excise and stamp duty) dropped by almost 90% in April 2020 and the total collections dwindled to a mere ₹300 crore as opposed to approximately ₹4,000 crore in the corresponding month in 2019.

“Between 4 May and 25 May, the total sale of operational liquor vends has been ₹187 crore which is way too less as compared to the sale figures of May 2019 as the number of shops operational last year were around 800 and as of now, only 40 per cent of them are operational due to various restrictions imposed by the government in view of the coronavirus outbreak" the affidavit reads.

The government informed the Delhi High Court that the total excise revenue, including the ''corona fee'', collected by the state during 4 May to 25 May has been to the tune of ₹227.44 crore which includes ₹127 crore of special corona fee, as against the total revenue collection of ₹425.24 crore in May last year.

