Liquor scam case: AAP to seek public opinion on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as CM if arrested

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said that it will run a signature campaign from December 1 to 20 to seek people’s opinion on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested under a "conspiracy by the BJP".

Delhi minister and AAP’s city convener Gopal Rai alleged that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy to get Kejriwal arrested under the "fake" liquor scam case with the hope of finishing the Aam Aadmi Party.

Under the "Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign, AAP volunteers will carry pamphlets to get the signatures of the people at all the 2,600 polling stations across the city, asking for their opinion on whether Kejriwal should step down as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested, Rai said during a press conference in Delhi.

"The way the Central government is stopping the work of the AAP government and conspiring to finish our party. Fake corruption cases are being registered, and our leaders are being arrested. They are now preparing to arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," said Gopal Rai.

Kejriwal had met with the party MLAs and councillors seeking their opinion on the issue and there was consensus that he should not resign and run the government from jail, he added.

From December 21 to 24, the AAP will hold “Jan Samvad" in every ward of the city to discuss the alleged liquor scam with people as well as "the BJP's conspiracy to get Kejriwal arrested and seek their opinion if he should resign as Delhi CM if arrested, the Delhi minister also said.

Earlier in November, Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He skipped appearing before the ED and demanded that it should withdraw its notice, claiming it was "illegal and politically motivated".

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that there should be a complete stop to the every day problems with Governors and Lieutenant Governors.

"The tradition of state governments going to the Supreme Court again for the protection of the constitutional framework is not right. There should be a complete stop to the daily drama being done by the Governors and Lieutenant Governors. Governors should not hold bills for unlimited times. But no concrete action has been taken by the central government," said Bharadwaj.

