Liquor scam case: AAP to seek public opinion on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as CM if arrested
From Dec 1 to 20, AAP will run a campaign to get the signatures of people at all 2,600 polling stations across Delhi, seeking their opinion on whether Kejriwal should step down as Delhi CM if arrested
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said that it will run a signature campaign from December 1 to 20 to seek people’s opinion on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested under a "conspiracy by the BJP".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message