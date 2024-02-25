Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said ‘little disappointed but one has to focus on the bigger picture’ while speaking about seat-sharing between Congress and AAP and the Bharuch seat of Gujarat going to AAP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"...The party has to make some tough decisions keeping in mind the bigger picture. Even I was a little disappointed but decisions are made for the party and not a particular person..." Ramesh said.

Also read: Congress' 'murder of democracy' jibe as X blocks accounts linked to farmers' protest: 'Those running hate campaigns...' After weeks of suspense and wrangling over the allotment of seats in the national capital ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, INDIA partners AAP and Congress on Saturday announced a seat-sharing pact for Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to fight from Amethi? Jairam Ramesh says this on Smriti Irani's dare As part of the agreement reached between the ruling party in Delhi and the grand old party, Congress will contest 3 of the 7 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital while the AAP will field candidates in the remaining 4 constituencies.

Also read: Jairam Ramesh hails Supreme Court's forest definition order on 'illegal, disastrous Narendra Modi government schemes' At a joint press conference of top leaders of the two parties in the national capital on Saturday, Congress general secretary and MP Mukul Wasnik said his party will contest the Chandni Chowk, North East and North West seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Also read: 'PM Modi, Amit Shah believe in vendetta politics,' Jairam Ramesh on Hemant Soren's arrest The general elections in the national capital will mark the first time since independence that the members of the Gandhi family will vote for another party in the New Delhi constituency, a seat the grand old party has set aside for the AAP.

Also read: Will AAP-Congress alliance beat BJP in Lok Sabha 2024? A look at Delhi's poll results since 2004 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa president Amit Palekar said that his party has decided to let Congress contest in both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa as their rival, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been able to win in the state "only because of split of votes." He pointed that 67 per cent of voters in Goa have been voting against BJP and hence in the larger interest of the INDIA bloc the seat-sharing pact was decided upon.

