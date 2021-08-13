Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the Investor Summit in Gujarat today at 11 AM via video conferencing. The Summit is being organized to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program or the Vehicle Scrapping Policy.

“It will also draw focus on the synergies presented by the ship breaking industry at Alang, for development of an integrated scrapping hub," according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. The Summit is being organized by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the government of Gujarat.

"The effort is to make development a sustainable one, an environment-friendly one. We are experiencing the challenges of climate change. So, in the interest of its citizens, India has to take major steps," said PM Narendra Modi at Investors Summit in Gujarat.

Highlights:

The first advantage will be that a certificate will be given on scrapping the old vehicle. Whoever has this certificate will not have to pay any money for registration on the purchase of a new vehicle: PM

Along with this, the person will also be given some exemption in road tax.

The second benefit will be that the maintenance cost, repair cost, fuel efficiency of the old vehicle will also be saved in this: PM

The third benefit of Vehicle Scrapping Policy is directly related to life.

Due to old vehicles, old technology, the risk of road accident is very high, which will give relief.

Fourth, it will reduce the impact on our health due to pollution: PM

Today, on one hand India is exploring new possibilities through Deep Ocean Mission, while on the other hand it is also encouraging circular economy.

The effort is to make development sustainable, environment friendly: PM

The new scrapping policy is an important link in the circular economy of Waste to Wealth: PM Modi

This policy also reflects our commitment to reduce pollution from the cities of the country and protect the environment and fast development: PM

Modernity in mobility, not only reduces the burden of travel and transportation, but also proves to be helpful for economic development: PM Modi

21st century India with the goal of Clean, Congestion Free and Convenient Mobility, this is the need of the hour: PM Modi

The country is launching the National Automobile Scrappage Policy. This policy is going to give a new identity to the mobility sector .

This policy will play a big role in the modernization of the vehicular population in the country, removing unfit vehicles from the roads in a scientific manner: PM

This policy will help in reducing pollution from our cities: PM Modi

Around 99% of recovery(metal waste)can be done with regular scrapping. It will bring down thecost of raw material by approx 40%. It'll make components less expensive& increase our competitiveness in international market:Union Min Nitin Gadkari at launch of National Automobile Scrappage Policy

As per an estimate, with increased sale of automobiles, Govt will get a profit of ₹30,000-40,000 cr in GST. State Govts will also get a profit of ₹30,000-40,000 cr in GST: Union Min Nitin Gadkari at launch of National Automobile Scrappage Policy at Investor Summit in Gujarat

The launch of Vehicle Scrappage Policy today is a significant milestone in India’s development journey. The Investor Summit in Gujarat for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure opens a new range of possibilities. I would request our youth & start-ups to join this programme: PM Modi

Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit & polluting vehicles in an environment friendly manner: PM Modi

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment friendly and safe manner. The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing Stations and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities across the country.

