Liz Cheney to form new anti-Trump group, ponders presidential bid

Hours after her loss, Ms. Cheney filed with the Federal Election Commission to transfer remaining cash from her federal campaign account to a new political-action committee. At the end of July, she had more than $7 million cash on hand, according to FEC filings. Her leadership PAC is called “The Great Task," a reference to Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, in which he said the task was to save the union and the tradition of representative democracy in the U.S.