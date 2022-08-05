Liz Truss leads race to become next UK prime minister6 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 01:20 AM IST
Longtime cabinet minister casts herself as a tax-cutting insurgent in bid to succeed Boris Johnson
Longtime cabinet minister casts herself as a tax-cutting insurgent in bid to succeed Boris Johnson
Foreign Minister Liz Truss has consolidated her lead in recent days over her rival Rishi Sunak in the race to become the next British prime minister, partly by promising she can deliver lower taxes to get Britain’s moribund economy growing again.