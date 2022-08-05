Liz Truss leads race to become next UK prime minister
Longtime cabinet minister casts herself as a tax-cutting insurgent in bid to succeed Boris Johnson
Foreign Minister Liz Truss has consolidated her lead in recent days over her rival Rishi Sunak in the race to become the next British prime minister, partly by promising she can deliver lower taxes to get Britain’s moribund economy growing again.
As Conservative Party members this week began the monthlong process of choosing a new leader to succeed Boris Johnson, polls show Ms. Truss with a big edge ranging from five to 34 points over Mr. Sunak, the former treasury chief.
Ms. Truss spent the past decade as a stalwart government minister dutifully serving three consecutive Conservative Party leaders. But in recent weeks she has cast herself as an insurgent prepared to break with recent Conservative orthodoxy, particularly over the party’s traditionally cautious approach to public finances.
In recent days she has promised billions of pounds of tax cuts, criticized the Treasury department as “a block on progress" preventing greater economic growth, pledged to soften targets for the reduction of carbon emissions and vowed to keep a tough line against Russia.
“I am a fighter," she said on Monday, wearing a bright blue dress and striding around a university stage during a campaign speech in southwest England. “Now is not the time for business as usual."
Both candidates are trying to appeal to the party base at a time when the U.K. economy is stagnant, the government’s tax take is approaching its highest level in 70 years and inflation is at a 40-year high. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development predicts that U.K. economic growth will be zero in 2023.
Ms. Truss’s transformation from government loyalist to low-tax crusader appears to have helped give her a commanding lead over Mr. Sunak, who has argued that the U.K. must tame galloping inflation first before embarking on tax cuts.
The race still has weeks to run and polls have proved volatile. But oddsmakers currently give an 87% probability that Ms. Truss will become the next British prime minister on Sept. 6, the day after the final tally of votes from some 160,000 grass-roots members of the party.
“Much of Truss’s interventions are largely based on what members want to hear," says Mujtaba Rahman, managing director of the Eurasia Group, a consulting firm. “They are both running pretty populist campaigns but Truss is more extreme in some of the ideas that she is throwing around."
Ms. Truss’s approach has won over people like Richard Wood, a 29-year-old bathroom designer and Conservative member. Walking into the debate on Monday, he said he thought Mr. Sunak “more trustworthy" and was leaning toward voting for him.
Two hours later, after hearing the two candidates speak, Mr. Wood had had a change of heart. “I completely flipped," he said. “And will be voting for Liz." In particular, he said, he liked her optimistic outlook for Britain.
Added to this mix: Ms. Truss has gained support from Conservative members because she remained loyal to Mr. Johnson, who is still popular with the party base, and didn’t seek his ouster. As Ms. Truss gained momentum, several Conservative Party cabinet ministers declared support for her in recent days.
“We have undergone a very British-style revolution," said David Frost, a former adviser to Mr. Johnson, who now backs Ms. Truss. Success will now depend on “leading the change" in delivering for people after Brexit, he said. That, he argues, means less tax and a leaner state.
The eventual winner will face a challenge reviving Britain’s economy. Weaker trade after Brexit, the pandemic, a cost-of-living crisis fueled by high energy prices from the Russia invasion of Ukraine and a series of scandals under Mr. Johnson’s watch have all damaged the Conservative Party, which is trailing the opposition Labour Party in polls after 12 years in power.
To bolster the economy, Ms. Truss is promising to cut payroll taxes immediately and scrap a planned rise in corporation tax, engineered under the Johnson government by Mr. Sunak. Ms. Truss said the tax cuts would be funded by refinancing government debts over a longer time period.
“I think it is wrong when families are struggling to pay their bills to put up their taxes," she said. She also pledged to review the Bank of England’s inflation-control mandate to help stimulate economic growth.
Mr. Sunak, and many economists, say cutting tax would stoke higher inflation and force the Bank of England to rapidly raise interest rates, sending voters’ mortgage payments higher. Mr. Sunak also argues that it would threaten the Conservative Party’s reputation for cautious economic management by loading debt onto future generations.
Party officials believe the next prime minister will have two years to steady the ship before the next election expected in 2024, during which the Conservatives, also known as the Tories, will seek a record fifth consecutive election win.
“One of the many extraordinary traits of the Tory party is that it can endlessly reinvent itself as a new party," said Tony Travers, a professor at the London School of Economics.
Throughout her life Ms. Truss has proven a political chameleon. The daughter of left-wing parents, she went on nuclear disarmament marches and joined protests against Margaret Thatcher. At her junior school in Scotland, she played Mrs. Thatcher in a mock classroom election. She got no votes and didn’t even vote for herself.
At university in Oxford she joined the Liberal Democrats and was filmed demanding the abolition of the monarchy. She joined the Conservative Party in 1996 and went to work for oil company Shell. After entering parliament in 2010 as a Conservative lawmaker she was swiftly promoted up the ranks to a series of ministerial jobs.
In 2016 she supported then Prime Minister David Cameron’s campaign to keep the U.K. in the European Union. After Britons voted for Brexit, Ms. Truss’s political stock fell. In 2019 she reinvigorated her career by becoming the first senior cabinet minister to back Mr. Johnson’s successful campaign to become Conservative leader.
“As someone who grew up in a left-wing household, my first political act was rebellion. It’s why I believe people should be free to live their lives as they see fit," she wrote in a letter endorsing him.
Mr. Johnson named her the U.K. secretary of state for international trade, a position Ms. Truss used to market herself as a can-do politician and Brexit enthusiast. She toured the world championing Britain and signing trade deals with countries including Japan.
In Westminster she became known for her savvy use of social media, which often featured images of her posing dressed like Mrs. Thatcher. (Ms. Truss denies she purposely dressed like the former British leader.) Dominic Cummings, who once acted as Mr. Johnson’s chief of staff, dubbed her the “human hand-grenade," on account of her uncompromising approach. Last year she became foreign secretary and led Britain’s tough response against Russia’s re-invasion of Ukraine.
On Monday Mr. Sunak expressed surprise that Ms. Truss is viewed as a disrupter, pointing out that she was in the cabinet before he even got into politics. “I am definitely the change candidate," the 42-year-old former hedge-fund manager told the audience in Exeter.