Liz Truss’s big gamble on the UK economy4 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 07:03 PM IST
Johnson got Brexit done. She faces the much harder task of making it work.
Johnson got Brexit done. She faces the much harder task of making it work.
Not since Winston Churchill took office as Hitler’s Blitzkrieg rolled across Europe in May 1940 has a British prime minister faced such turbulence in the opening days of an administration. No sooner had the official mourning for Britain’s longest-serving monarch come to a close than the announcement of Liz Truss’s economic plans sent stock markets reeling and interest rates soaring and drove the pound to a record low against the dollar.