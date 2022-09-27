Liz Truss’s big gamble on the UK economy

The initial market panic over Ms. Truss’s plan wasn’t entirely her fault. The Bank of England’s anemic approach to interest-rate hikes (it increased rates 50 basis points last week while the U.S. Federal Reserve raised them 75) left the pound exposed, and Monday’s “flash crash" in Asian markets that briefly drove the pound to $1.03 came as the euro was also testing historic lows against the dollar. Nevertheless, the selloff in British assets was anything but a vote of confidence in the new British government.