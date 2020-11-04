Local media vital for clean local politics

The national media’s influence in a democracy is often talked about, but local media’s not as much. Regional media could play a similar, vital role in keeping voters informed of the performance of their local governments, shows a Mexico-based study recently published in The Economic Journal.

The paper shows the vote share of corrupt incumbents comes down with the rise of local radio or television stations in a constituency. The broadcast of good performance gets rewarded, too. Clean mayors are likely to get more votes as the local media gets more reach.

The authors make the findings by examining audit reports of a major welfare fund allocated to mayors in Mexico between 2007 and 2012. The fund was meant to be spent on public infrastructure benefiting the extremely poor. However, some mayors spent the funds on projects they were not meant for—expenses that could be termed corrupt.

Without sufficient presence of local media in a constituency, the pre-election release of such audit reports on their own did not influence the voting patterns. But the constituencies where local media presence was strong showed an impact of auditing on voting behaviour.

The presence of national media weakens the influence of local media, the study finds. National media is not just less likely to cover local issues but it also draws the audience away from local TV or radio. A larger market share for local media further increases the effect of news coverage on electoral outcomes for incumbent politicians.

These findings suggest that the varying level of access to local media can significantly explain the difference in electoral accountability across countries. Hence, it is critical for a vibrant democracy that local news does not get replaced by national and international news content.

Also read: Publicizing Malfeasance: When the Media Structure Facilitates Electoral Accountability in Mexico

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via