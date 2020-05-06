Lockdown: Congress party reiterates need for more financial assistance

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the Modi government’s exit strategy and criteria to extend the lockdown. In a virtual meeting, senior leaders and chief ministers from Congress-ruled states highlighted the need for more financial assistance to handle the socio-economic fallout of the covid-19 pandemic.

To curb the spread of covid-19, India has been under a lockdown since 25 March which, as of now, is scheduled to end 17 May. The Centre has eased some norms to stir economic activity.

Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, over the last one month, have flagged the need for specific economic packages to tackle the devastating impact of the lockdown on different sectors, such as agriculture, medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs), and for migrants, daily wage earners, among others.

"After 17 May, what? and after 17 May, how?...what criteria is union government using to judge how long the lockdown is to continue," said Sonia Gandhi at the meeting according to Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala's post on Twitter.

The meeting was attended by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry chief minister V Narayansamy. These leaders have sent representations to the Centre on financial aid, clearing GST dues, and announcing special relief packages.

“All the states were unanimous in pointing out that the union government is pushing the states towards fiscal distress by not announcing and allocating resources to fight covid-19 as also to fight the economic crisis which is looming large in India. States and the people also want to know what after Lockdown 3.0 and what are the objectives as well as achievables till 17 May," Surjewala told reporters after the meeting.

In the meeting, Congress-ruled states spoke of taking care of the travel expenses of migrant laborers.

