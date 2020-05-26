Lockdown has failed in its aim and purpose: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI : Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the nearly two month long national lockdown, which was put in place beginning 25 March to control the spread of coronavirus, has failed in its aim and purpose. India is deciding on ending the lockdown at a time when the virus is exponentially rising, he sa.

Gandhi’s comments come in the backdrop of several chief ministers from key states flagging the need for more economic assistance from the Union government to fire up economic activities. In his online press conference on Tuesday, Gandhi added that chief ministers from Congress-ruled states have told him they were fighting a ‘lonely battle’ and needed the Union government to support them.

“Two months ago the Prime Minister said on national television that we are going to fight covid-19 pandemic in 21 days…now we are 60 days past and we are the only country in the world where virus is exponentially rising while we are ending the lockdown. I think the aim and purpose of our lockdown has failed," Gandhi said in the press conference on Tuesday.

“We are directly giving cash to people including farmers and labourers but we are not getting any support from Union government. It is becoming extremely difficult for our states to function without adequate support from union government," Gandhi said while referring to party ruled states which have been demanding need for more assistance from union government.

“Simply put, what we expected from the lockdown has not happened. Disease profile is shooting up in several states. What is the government planning to do about it…states have a strategy but they cannot function without national government," he said adding that cash injection and economic assistance was need of the hour.

India is currently in its fourth phase of lockdown which is scheduled to end on 31 May. As of Tuesday morning, India has recorded a total of 1,45,380 covid-19 cases out of which 80,722 are active and 60,491 have recovered. The pandemic has cost 4,167 lives across the country with a case fatality rate of 2.9%.

Congress along with key opposition parties have taken on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government over the extended lockdown saying that it has not done enough to cushion the lives of poor, particularly migrant labourers. In a meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi last week, several senior opposition leaders pointed out the need for direct cash transfer to spur spending so as to revive local economy.

