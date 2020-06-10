Lockdown may be back if restrictions not honoured: Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI : Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday warned that the coronavirus-induced lockdown could be clamped again in the state if the residents failed to honour the current level of restrictions.

"If the relaxations to the lockdown start turning out to be risky, we will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown. I am requesting all to please avoid crowding," the CM tweeted.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 3254 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 94041. Of the total cases, Mumbai's tally was at 52667. Active cases in Mumbai are at 27109. The city's death toll stood at 1857. With 149 new deaths reported today, the total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease has gone up to 3438.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the state legislature, he said lockdown measures have been eased because economic activities need to resume as "now we have to learn to live with the virus".

"Like we imposed the lockdown in phases, it will have to be lifted in a phased manner. The danger is yet to pass. But, we cannot bring the economic cycle to a grinding halt even as we fight corona," he said adding that people should follow coronavirus-related protocols for their own safety and good.

The CM added that the state has been demanding, from the centre, resumption of suburban local rail services in Mumbai to allow people on essential services duty to commute.

“We have been demanding the resumption of the local rail services from the Centre. The hospital staff and other workforce engaged in essential and emergency services are finding it difficult to commute from far off areas to Mumbai. Some of them are not even able to report to the duty. The resumption of the locals is very important for the ease of this workforce," Thackeray said.

Maharashtra had first raised the issue of the resumption of suburban rail services with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference about a month ago.

Meanwhile, according to data released by Maharashtra Police, a total of 124,369 cases have been registered in the state under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code since March 22 for violation of coronavirus lockdown norms.

Thackeray said that though relaxations were important for the revival of the economy, the government may be compelled to withdraw them if the norms are not followed.

“The lockdown has been extended till June 30 with the relaxations rolled out recently. We were however shocked with the crowding witnessed at some places after the first phase of relaxations under Mission Begin Again came into effect. People of Maharashtra have been cooperating well with the state government, but any type of violation of restrictions will force us to impose the lockdown again," Thackeray said.

