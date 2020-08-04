Lockdown not permanent solution for covid: Telangana Minister Rama Rao

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 67,660 with a death toll of 551 and active cases of 18,500 as of Monday. KTR appealed to the people not to treat those suffering from the infectious disease in a way of ostracising them and cited the examples of some top leaders who tested positive for the virus. Those infected should be treated with a humanitarian approach, the way ones family members would be taken care, he said. Asserting that there was no scarcity of medical facilities and infrastructure, including PPE kits, N-95 masks, infrared scanners and ambulances, he said severity of the virus increased due to some negligence and overconfidence.