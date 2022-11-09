Lockdowns spread as new Omicron variants evade China’s zero-covid net4 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 06:44 PM IST
Guangzhou orders four million to stay home as the country fights record outbreaks across multiple fronts
BEIJING : China’s manufacturing hub of Guangzhou locked down more of the city as the country struggles to contain the worst coronavirus outbreak in more than six months, underscoring the challenge to leader Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy from new, more transmissible variants.