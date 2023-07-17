Chirag Paswan joins NDA after meeting with JP Nadda and Amit Shah1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan joins NDA after meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has decided to join the NDA alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, BJP chief JP Nadda announced on Monday. Nadda, who met Chirag Paswan in Delhi, welcomed him into the "NDA family".
