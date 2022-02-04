1 min read.Updated: 04 Feb 2022, 10:39 AM ISTLivemint
The department-related parliamentary standing committee is also likely to introduce bills on education, youth, sports, women -related matters on Friday
Amid the Budget Session of the Parliament, a total of 172 Private members' bills will be introduced in Lok Sabha today. Whereas in Rajya Sabha, 27 private member bills will be taken up.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member Asaduddin Owaisi will table three bills, including the Right to Water Bill, which seeks to provide a practical framework for the realisation of the right to water. And, in Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Derek O’ Brien will table a bill on the effective management, prevention, and preparedness of epidemics.