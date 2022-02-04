Lok Sabha: 172 private members’ bills to be introduced today amid Budget Session

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member Asaduddin Owaisi will table three bills, including the Right to Water Bill, which seeks to provide a practical framework for the realisation of the right to water. And, in Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Derek O’ Brien will table a bill on the effective management, prevention, and preparedness of epidemics.