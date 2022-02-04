Lok Sabha: 172 private members’ bills to be introduced today amid Budget Session

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The department-related parliamentary standing committee is also likely to introduce bills on education, youth, sports, women -related matters on Friday
Amid the Budget Session of the Parliament, a total of 172 Private members' bills will be introduced in Lok Sabha today. Whereas in Rajya Sabha, 27 private member bills will be taken up.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member Asaduddin Owaisi will table three bills, including the Right to Water Bill, which seeks to provide a practical framework for the realisation of the right to water. And, in Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Derek O’ Brien will table a bill on the effective management, prevention, and preparedness of epidemics.
