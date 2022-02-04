Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / News /  Lok Sabha: 172 private members’ bills to be introduced today amid Budget Session

Lok Sabha: 172 private members’ bills to be introduced today amid Budget Session

Opposition MPs shout slogans in the Well of Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament.
1 min read . 10:39 AM IST Livemint

The department-related parliamentary standing committee is also likely to introduce bills on education, youth, sports, women -related matters on Friday

Amid the Budget Session of the Parliament, a total of 172 Private members' bills will be introduced in Lok Sabha today. Whereas in Rajya Sabha, 27 private member bills will be taken up.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member Asaduddin Owaisi will table three bills, including the Right to Water Bill, which seeks to provide a practical framework for the realisation of the right to water. And, in Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Derek O’ Brien will table a bill on the effective management, prevention, and preparedness of epidemics.

The department-related parliamentary standing committee is also likely to introduce bills on education, youth, sports, women -related matters on Friday.

Meanwhile, two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning in Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi will raise the issue of a security breach and attack on his convoy in Parliament today. The MP will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to discuss the issue.

