Lok Sabha 2024: Anurag Thakur gets BJP ticket from Hamirpur seat

With just a month left for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to take place, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Anurag Singh Thakur from the Hamirpur constituency again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP released the second list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls on Wednesday and named 72 more candidates including Anurag Thakur, former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Basavaraj Bommai, Piyush Goyal, and Anil Baluni.

This is the fifth time Anurag has been fielded from this seat, after his father Prem Kumar Dhumal left the seat for him to contest in 2008. Following this, contested this seat in 2009, 2014, and 2019. Every time he was fielded, he emerged victorious from this seat, and this time too BJP is betting on him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Thakur is the Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the second PM Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Looking at some data, the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat has been with the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1998, when Suresh Chandel was the MP. He continued till 2004. In 2007, Prem Kumar Dhumal became the MP from this seat on the BJP ticket, and from 2008 Anurag has been the MP on the BJP ticket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the second list, BJP included Tejaswi Surya, BJP's youth wing chief, from Bangalore South, former Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai from Haveri.

Also, Union minister for Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari is set to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur Assembly seat. Further, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Dharwad seat in Karnataka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, former chief minister of Karnataka and influential Lingayat leader B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra will contest from Shimoga.

It is to be noted that BJP had announced its first list of more than 190 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls earlier in March.

