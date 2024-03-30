Active Stocks
Thu Mar 28 2024 15:59:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.90 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.75 1.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,448.20 0.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.55 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.05 2.21%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha 2024: BJP releases 8th list of candidates, fields Captain Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur from Patiala
BackBack

Lok Sabha 2024: BJP releases 8th list of candidates, fields Captain Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur from Patiala

Livemint

BJP releases eighth list of Lok Sabha election candidates; notable names include Dinesh Singh Babbu, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Shushil Kumar Rinku, Hans Raj Hans, and Preneet Kaur.

Former Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu will be making his poll debut from Amritsar. (PTI)Premium
Former Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu will be making his poll debut from Amritsar. (PTI)

The BJP released the names of 11 more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The eighth list features several individuals who recently joined the party — such as Bhartruhari Mahtab, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Preneet Kaur. Meanwhile, former Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu will be making his poll debut from Amritsar.

Sunny Deol was also conspicuous in his absence from the list as the BJP opted to field Dinesh Singh 'Babbu' instead of the sitting MP. It is however pertinent to note that the actor-turned-politician has long expressed his keenness to opt out of electoral politics.

The eight list named 11 candidates from Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal — bringing the tally to 411 seats. The BJP-led NDA hopes to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats during the next few weeks as it eyes a third term at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 30 Mar 2024, 08:58 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App