Lok Sabha 2024: BJP releases 8th list of candidates, fields Captain Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur from Patiala
BJP releases eighth list of Lok Sabha election candidates; notable names include Dinesh Singh Babbu, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Shushil Kumar Rinku, Hans Raj Hans, and Preneet Kaur.
The BJP released the names of 11 more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The eighth list features several individuals who recently joined the party — such as Bhartruhari Mahtab, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Preneet Kaur. Meanwhile, former Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu will be making his poll debut from Amritsar.