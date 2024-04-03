Active Stocks
Lok Sabha 2024: BSP releases candidate list, fields Nand Kishore Pundir from Ghaziabad

The Bahujan Samaj Party announces 12 candidates for Lok Sabha elections, including Nand Kishore Pundir from Ghaziabad and Sarwar Malik from Lucknow.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has released the names of 12 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Mayawati-led party fielded Nand Kishore Pundir from Ghaziabad and Sarwar Malik from Lucknow. The BSP has so far declared its candidates for 37 out of 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh. 

BSP candidate Suresh Singh will be facing off against sitting BJP MP and actor Hema Malini in Mathura. Meanwhile, Sarvar Malik has been pitted against sitting BJP MP Rajnath Singh and Ravidas Mehrotra of Samajwadi Party. The BSP politician had unsuccessfully contested 2022 assembly elections from Lucknow North seat. His wife Shaheen Bano had unsuccessfully contested the mayoral election in Lucknow in 2023.

The BSP is also fielding Indu Chaudhary (an academician associated with the BHU) and journalist Ashok Kumar Pandey. The latter will be facing off against sitting BJP MP Sakshi Mahraj in Unnao.

Here are the details from the third list:

Ghaziabad — Nand Kishore Pundir

Lucknow — Sarvar Malik

Mathura — Suresh Singh (replacing Kamal Kant Upmanyu)

Aligarh — Hitendra Kumar alias Bunty Upadhyay

Mainpuri — Gulshan Dev Shakya 

Kheri — Anshay Kalra Rockeyji

Unnao — Ashok Kumar Pandey

Mohanlalganj (SC) — Rajesh Kumar alias Manoj Pradhan

Kannauj — Imran Bin Jafar

Kaushambi (SC) — Shubh Narain

Lalganj (SC) — Indu Chaudhary

Mirzapur — Manish Tripathi

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Published: 03 Apr 2024, 05:42 PM IST
