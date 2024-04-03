Lok Sabha 2024: BSP releases candidate list, fields Nand Kishore Pundir from Ghaziabad
The Bahujan Samaj Party has released the names of 12 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Mayawati-led party fielded Nand Kishore Pundir from Ghaziabad and Sarwar Malik from Lucknow. The BSP has so far declared its candidates for 37 out of 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh.