The Bahujan Samaj Party has released the names of 12 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Mayawati-led party fielded Nand Kishore Pundir from Ghaziabad and Sarwar Malik from Lucknow. The BSP has so far declared its candidates for 37 out of 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh.
BSP candidate Suresh Singh will be facing off against sitting BJP MP and actor Hema Malini in Mathura. Meanwhile, Sarvar Malik has been pitted against sitting BJP MP Rajnath Singh and Ravidas Mehrotra of Samajwadi Party. The BSP politician had unsuccessfully contested 2022 assembly elections from Lucknow North seat. His wife Shaheen Bano had unsuccessfully contested the mayoral election in Lucknow in 2023.
The BSP is also fielding Indu Chaudhary (an academician associated with the BHU) and journalist Ashok Kumar Pandey. The latter will be facing off against sitting BJP MP Sakshi Mahraj in Unnao.
Here are the details from the third list:
Ghaziabad — Nand Kishore Pundir
Lucknow — Sarvar Malik
Mathura — Suresh Singh (replacing Kamal Kant Upmanyu)
Aligarh — Hitendra Kumar alias Bunty Upadhyay
Mainpuri — Gulshan Dev Shakya
Kheri — Anshay Kalra Rockeyji
Unnao — Ashok Kumar Pandey
Mohanlalganj (SC) — Rajesh Kumar alias Manoj Pradhan
Kannauj — Imran Bin Jafar
Kaushambi (SC) — Shubh Narain
Lalganj (SC) — Indu Chaudhary
Mirzapur — Manish Tripathi
(With inputs from agencies)
