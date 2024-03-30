Lok Sabha 2024: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to lead BJP's Election Manifesto Committee. Check details here
BJP releases names for Election Manifesto Committee, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The BJP has released the names for its Election Manifesto Committee ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The 27-member team will be headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and includes Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as its convenor. Fellow Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been named as a co-convenor.