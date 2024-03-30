The BJP has released the names for its Election Manifesto Committee ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The 27-member team will be headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and includes Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as its convenor. Fellow Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been named as a co-convenor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The list also includes the names of newly elected Chief Ministers — Vishnu Deo Sai and Mohan Yadav — and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. The BJP has also named Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Kiren Rijiju as members of the election manifesto committee.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from mid-April with results declared on June 4. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this week the ruling party had also released its state-wise list of star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as numerous union and chief ministers. PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the top officials named in campaigner lists for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and other states.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP camp has filed a complaint with the Election Commission for use of campaigners from other parties. The NCP (SP) claimed that Shiv Sena(led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde), has published the names of various people holding high public office such as the prime minister, Union ministers, chief minister and deputy CM.

“We have filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India regarding the gross violations by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the Bharatiya Janata Party of the Representation of People Act and the Model Code of Conduct," it tweeted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

