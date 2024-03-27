Lok Sabha 2024: EC issues notice to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh over 'identify her father' jibe against Mamata Banerjee
Election Commission issues show cause notice to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh for remarks against Mamata Banerjee. Ghosh has apologised for his comments.
The Election Commission issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday for his remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The development comes hours after the Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint and the the BJP sought an explanation from Ghosh. The senior politician also issued an apology for his remarks earlier on Wednesday.