The Election Commission issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday for his remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The development comes hours after the Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint and the the BJP sought an explanation from Ghosh. The senior politician also issued an apology for his remarks earlier on Wednesday.

“When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father," Ghosh was heard saying in the now viral video clip.

The EC deemed the comments ‘offensive, insulting and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct’. Ghosh has been asked to respond to the notice by 5 pm on Friday.

Ghosh issued an apology for the comment on Wednesday morning, hours after the BJP sought an explanation. He also acknowledged that both his party and the general public had reservations about his choice of words.

“If it is so, I am sorry for that...This is not the first time that a controversy has erupted over my comments since I say it on the face of anyone who does any wrong," he said.

"The Election Commission had assured us yesterday that they will look into it... Dilip Ghosh always uses this kind of language and that is why we said that some severe action has to be taken against him..." said West Bengal minister Shashi Panja.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has also called for the poll body to cancel Ghosh's candidature for the Lok Sabha elections — from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency.

(With inputs from agencies)

