Active Stocks
Wed Mar 27 2024 15:27:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.50 0.13%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,603.00 0.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 0.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.00 1.34%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,086.40 0.22%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha 2024: EC issues notice to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh over 'identify her father' jibe against Mamata Banerjee
BackBack

Lok Sabha 2024: EC issues notice to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh over 'identify her father' jibe against Mamata Banerjee

Livemint

Election Commission issues show cause notice to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh for remarks against Mamata Banerjee. Ghosh has apologised for his comments.

The senior politician issued an apology for his remarks earlier on Wednesday. (PTI)Premium
The senior politician issued an apology for his remarks earlier on Wednesday. (PTI)

The Election Commission issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday for his remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The development comes hours after the Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint and the the BJP sought an explanation from Ghosh. The senior politician also issued an apology for his remarks earlier on Wednesday.

“When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father," Ghosh was heard saying in the now viral video clip.

The EC deemed the comments ‘offensive, insulting and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct’. Ghosh has been asked to respond to the notice by 5 pm on Friday. 

ALSO READ: TMC approaches EC after BJP MP Dilip Ghosh levels 'identify her own father' jibe against Mamata Banerjee

Ghosh issued an apology for the comment on Wednesday morning, hours after the BJP sought an explanation. He also acknowledged that both his party and the general public had reservations about his choice of words.

“If it is so, I am sorry for that...This is not the first time that a controversy has erupted over my comments since I say it on the face of anyone who does any wrong," he said.

"The Election Commission had assured us yesterday that they will look into it... Dilip Ghosh always uses this kind of language and that is why we said that some severe action has to be taken against him..." said West Bengal minister Shashi Panja.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has also called for the poll body to cancel Ghosh's candidature for the Lok Sabha elections — from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 27 Mar 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App