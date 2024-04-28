Lok Sabha 2024 Elections: Repolling in 6 outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 30; all you need to know
Lok Sabha 2024 Elections: The Election Commission of India has announced April 30 to be the date of repolling in 6 outer Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that six polling stations within the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency would be repolled on April 30. The directive came after reports of tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems had emerged during the initial voting on April 26. The affected polling stations are located in the Ukhrul and Senapati districts, with four in the Ukhrul assembly segment and one each in Chingai and Karong.