Lok Sabha 2024: How to know if your candidate has any criminal record? EC says...
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said political parties must inform “what is the basis of the selection of a candidate with a criminal background”. Kumar also spoke about the KYC app where voters can information related to candidates.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule released: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday that political parties will have to explain the rationale for selecting candidates with criminal background. He said this while informing about the "Know your candidate" application where citizens can get information about the candidate contesting in their constituency.