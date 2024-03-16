Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha 2024: How to know if your candidate has any criminal record? EC says...

Lok Sabha 2024: How to know if your candidate has any criminal record? EC says...

Akriti Anand

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said political parties must inform “what is the basis of the selection of a candidate with a criminal background”. Kumar also spoke about the KYC app where voters can information related to candidates.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rajiv Kumar Chief Election Commissioner of India (C) speaks during a press conference with Gyanesh Kumar (Election Commissioner)and Dr S Sandhu (Election Commissioner) During the press conference announced the dates for the upcoming General Lok Sabha Election at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule released: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday that political parties will have to explain the rationale for selecting candidates with criminal background. He said this while informing about the "Know your candidate" application where citizens can get information about the candidate contesting in their constituency.

Follow Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date LIVE updates here

Kumar said the candidates with criminal records must inform the public about it by publishing the information three times in a newspaper, and run on TV channels, and political parties also have to tell why they chose a candidate with a criminal background to contest.

"Tell what us what is the basis of the selection of a candidate with a criminal background," Kumar said.

Where can you find details of candidates in your constituency?

The Chief Election Commissioner said a voter “can know what kind of a candidate you have in your constituency who is contesting".

“Whether the candidate has a criminal background, whether there are criminal cases against him, or what are their assets and liabilities - voters have the right to have all these information through the KYC app," he said.

