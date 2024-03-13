Lok Sabha 2024: Key BJP vs Congress contests to watch out for as parties release two candidate lists
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP released candidates for 267 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress released names of 82 candidates. As the BJP and the Congress released two lists of candidates, here's a look at key contests which will be watched out for in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have so far released two lists of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The BJP released candidates for 267 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress released names of 82 candidates. The general elections will take place for a total of 543 Lok Sabha seats.