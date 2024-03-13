Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha 2024: Key BJP vs Congress contests to watch out for as parties release two candidate lists

Lok Sabha 2024: Key BJP vs Congress contests to watch out for as parties release two candidate lists

Akriti Anand

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP released candidates for 267 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress released names of 82 candidates. As the BJP and the Congress released two lists of candidates, here's a look at key contests which will be watched out for in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP and the Congress released two candidate lists as of March 13.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have so far released two lists of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The BJP released candidates for 267 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress released names of 82 candidates. The general elections will take place for a total of 543 Lok Sabha seats.

In the first list released on March 2, the BJP announced names of 195 candidates. It included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajanath Singh and Smriti Irani. In its second list, the party declared names of 72 candidates, including that of former Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar and Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Piyush Goyal.

Meanwhile, the Congress released its first list of 39 candidates on March 8, which included names of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, DK Suresh and Shashi Tharoor. The party's second list released on March 12 had names of Gaurav Gogoi, Nakul Nath and Vaibhav Gehlot.

With the announcement of candidates, the picture is getting clearer on the seats which will see a direct contest between the BJP and Congress. Both the political parties have released names of a few prominent leaders and stalwarts.

After the BJP and the Congress released two list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls, it's now clear that Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will fight against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Health minister Mansukhbhai Mandaviya is up against Congress's Lalitbhai Vasoya and DK Suresh will be contesting against BJP's Manjunath in Bangalore Rural.

Here's a look at key contests between top leaders of BJP and Congress, which will be watched out for in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Names of ConstituencyBJP CandidateCongress candidate
ThiruvananthapuramRajeev ChandrasekharShashi Tharoor
BIKANER - SCArjun Ram MeghwalGovind Ram Meghwal
CHITTORGARHCP JoshiUdaylal Ajana
JORHATTopon Kumar GogoiGaurav Gogoi
PORBANDARMansukhbhai MandaviyaLalitbhai Vasoya
JODHPURGajendra Singh ShekhawatKaran Singh Uchiyarda
JALORELumbaram ChoudharyVaibhav Gehlot
ALWARBhupendra YadavLalit Yadav
RajnandgaonSantosh PandeyBhupesh Baghel
DurgVijay BaghelRajendra Sahu
ThrissurSuresh GopiK Muraleedharan
AlappuzhaSobha SurendranKC Venugopal
PathanamthittaAnil K AntonyAnto Antony
Tripura WestBiplab Kumar DebAshish Kumar Saha
Ahmedabad EastHasmukhbhai Somabhai PatelRohan Gupta
HaveriBasavaraj Bommai
Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math
ShimogaBY Raghavendra
Geetha Shivarajkumar
Bangalore RuralCN ManjunathDK Suresh
ChhindwaraVivek ‘Bunty’ SahuNakul Nath
DharSavitri Thakur
Radheshyam Muvel
NalgondaSaida Reddy
Raghuveer Kunduru
MahabubabadAzmeera Seetaram Naik
Balram Naik Porika
GARHWALAnil BaluniGanesh Godiyal

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.