Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP released candidates for 267 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress released names of 82 candidates. As the BJP and the Congress released two lists of candidates, here's a look at key contests which will be watched out for in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have so far released two lists of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The BJP released candidates for 267 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress released names of 82 candidates. The general elections will take place for a total of 543 Lok Sabha seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the announcement of candidates, the picture is getting clearer on the seats which will see a direct contest between the BJP and Congress. Both the political parties have released names of a few prominent leaders and stalwarts.

After the BJP and the Congress released two list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls, it's now clear that Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will fight against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Health minister Mansukhbhai Mandaviya is up against Congress's Lalitbhai Vasoya and DK Suresh will be contesting against BJP's Manjunath in Bangalore Rural.

Here's a look at key contests between top leaders of BJP and Congress, which will be watched out for in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Names of Constituency BJP Candidate Congress candidate Thiruvananthapuram Rajeev Chandrasekhar Shashi Tharoor BIKANER - SC Arjun Ram Meghwal Govind Ram Meghwal CHITTORGARH CP Joshi Udaylal Ajana JORHAT Topon Kumar Gogoi Gaurav Gogoi PORBANDAR Mansukhbhai Mandaviya Lalitbhai Vasoya JODHPUR Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Karan Singh Uchiyarda JALORE Lumbaram Choudhary Vaibhav Gehlot ALWAR Bhupendra Yadav Lalit Yadav Rajnandgaon Santosh Pandey Bhupesh Baghel Durg Vijay Baghel Rajendra Sahu Thrissur Suresh Gopi K Muraleedharan Alappuzha Sobha Surendran KC Venugopal Pathanamthitta Anil K Antony Anto Antony Tripura West Biplab Kumar Deb Ashish Kumar Saha Ahmedabad East Hasmukhbhai Somabhai Patel Rohan Gupta Haveri Basavaraj Bommai Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math Shimoga BY Raghavendra Geetha Shivarajkumar Bangalore Rural CN Manjunath DK Suresh Chhindwara Vivek ‘Bunty’ Sahu Nakul Nath Dhar Savitri Thakur Radheshyam Muvel Nalgonda Saida Reddy Raghuveer Kunduru Mahabubabad Azmeera Seetaram Naik Balram Naik Porika GARHWAL Anil Baluni Ganesh Godiyal

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!