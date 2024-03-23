Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha 2024: Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti likely to contest polls. Details here
BackBack

Lok Sabha 2024: Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti likely to contest polls. Details here

Livemint

Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti, daughters of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, may contest Bihar Lok Sabha polls. BJP criticizes the move, accusing Lalu of 'selling tickets'.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was the MP from Saran till 2013, when he got disqualified following his conviction in a fodder scam case. The family has since tried to maintain its hold over the seat, though without success. (ANI)Premium
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was the MP from Saran till 2013, when he got disqualified following his conviction in a fodder scam case. The family has since tried to maintain its hold over the seat, though without success. (ANI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti are likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bihar. Buzz about their electoral debut however drew flak from the BJP with state president Samrat Chaudhary accusing the former Chief Minister of ‘selling tickets’ to aspirants. 

According to reports quoting sources Acharya could contest the election from Saran while Bharti may be fielded from the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 23 Mar 2024, 11:46 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App