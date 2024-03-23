Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha 2024: Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti likely to contest polls. Details here

Livemint

Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti, daughters of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, may contest Bihar Lok Sabha polls. BJP criticizes the move, accusing Lalu of 'selling tickets'.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was the MP from Saran till 2013, when he got disqualified following his conviction in a fodder scam case. The family has since tried to maintain its hold over the seat, though without success.

Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti are likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bihar. Buzz about their electoral debut however drew flak from the BJP with state president Samrat Chaudhary accusing the former Chief Minister of ‘selling tickets’ to aspirants.

According to reports quoting sources Acharya could contest the election from Saran while Bharti may be fielded from the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

