Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti, daughters of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, may contest Bihar Lok Sabha polls. BJP criticizes the move, accusing Lalu of 'selling tickets'.

Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti are likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bihar. Buzz about their electoral debut however drew flak from the BJP with state president Samrat Chaudhary accusing the former Chief Minister of ‘selling tickets’ to aspirants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports quoting sources Acharya could contest the election from Saran while Bharti may be fielded from the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!