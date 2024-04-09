Lok Sabha 2024: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary was speaking during an election campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. He repeatedly said politicians need to strategise in political and social life.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, the new ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) took a veiled dig at its former ally Samajwadi Party (SP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The one who was with us used to give up the queen and take away the king," Chaudhary was quoted by ANI as saying while hinting at Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, which was a partner of the RLD in Uttar Pradesh.

Choudhury, however, said that he does not hold any grievances against his former partner and underlined the need to make harsh decisions in one's political career.

He was speaking during an election campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. He repeatedly said politicians need to strategise in political and social life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In political and social life, strategy is a must and that's the work of a politician. In the game of chess, the opponents try to prove that they are weak and then defeat the opposite player. Our alliance partner wanted to do the same," he was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

In an interview with ANI, RLD chief heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the major competition was between the BJP and the RLD. "However, now we have come together. There are no differences and we will work together for the upcoming elections...," he said.

He also took a dig at the INDIA bloc, saying, "Only seven days are left for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, but the INDI alliance cannot be seen anywhere, they are not doing any campaign..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal had formally joining the NDA bloc in March this, just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

