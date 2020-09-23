Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; Monsoon session ends

NEW DELHI : The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which was scheduled to be held until 1 October, has been cut short on Wednesday after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die.

The announced was made by Speaker Om Birla right after the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present when the House was adjourned.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die today afternoon

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die, eight days ahead of the scheduled end of the Monsoon session, amid concerns of spread of the Covid-19 virus among the members.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "We are concluding the 252nd session of the Rajya Sabha today, this session has been marked by several novel features induced by the outbreak of coronavirus at the beginning of this year. We have to conclude this session eight sittings ahead, eighteen sittings had been planned we have completed 10."

"This August House had to function from six different locations, including chambers of both the houses, four galleries of the house, the first of its kind in the history of Rajya Sabha. In another first, we functioned on Saturday and Sunday of the last week, without taking the usual break," he added.

The Monsoon session started on September 14 amid the Covid-19 scare. In a first, both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha met at different times in a day to ensure social distancing norms against the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via