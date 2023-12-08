TMC MP Mahua Moitra may get time to defend herself in 'cash-for-query' case: Report
As the proceedings began on Friday, several opposition leader, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said TMC MP Mahua Moitra should be given the opportunity to express her views on the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report.
Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra will reportedly be given a chance to defend herself on Friday as the report of the Ethics Committee recommending her expulsion in a "cash-for-query" matter was tabled in Lok Sabha.
