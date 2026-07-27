Lok Sabha deadlock may end tomorrow; MPs to discuss new anti-paper leak bill

The stalemate in the Lok Sabha is likely to end on Tuesday as Speaker Om Birla has convinced leaders of all political parties to take up discussion on the Bill to amend the anti-paper leak law, news agency PTI said.

"All political parties have agreed to discuss the anti-paper leak bill on Tuesday. Following Om Birla's initiative and sustained dialogue, floor leaders of political parties have agreed to commence discussion on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026," the news agency said quoting a source.

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The Centre on Monday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the anti-paper leaks law with stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and ₹50 lakh fine, days after nationwide student protests over the NEET fiasco that led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister.

The proposed legislation was introduced by Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh amidst protests and sloganeering by the Opposition demanding a response from the government over the police crackdown on students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led July 20 protest march to Parliament.

However, no discussion could take place on the Bill as opposition refused to relent from its demand of seeking response from the government over police action on the protesters at Jantar Mantar here and other parts of the country.

Since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, the opposition has been raking up the NEET paper leak issue due to which no legislative business could be taken up so far, except for the introduction of two Bills.

What does the new law propose? The bill introduces seven key amendments designed to plug enforcement loopholes, establish dedicated judicial mechanisms, and accelerate criminal trials. The proposed law promises speedy trials by establishing fast-track courts mandated to complete trials within three months of the filing of the chargesheet.

The proposed law aims at prevening unfair means in public examinations conducted by specified public examination authorities. These include: (i) Union Public Service Commission, (ii) Staff Selection Commission, (iii) Railway Recruitment Boards, (iv) Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, (v) National Testing Agency, (vi) Ministries of the central government and their attached offices, and (vii) other authorities notified by the central government.

Anyone resorting to ‘unfair means and offences’, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than ‘five years but which may extend up to ten years and with fine up to fifty lakh rupees,’ according to the proposed law.

The service provider can be punished with a fine of ₹5 crores, and the proportionate cost of examination shall also be recovered from the service provider, who will be barred from any responsibility for a public examination for eight years, it says.

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All political parties have agreed to discuss the anti-paper leak bill on Tuesday.

At present, the jail term for unfair means and offences is three to five years, with a fine of ₹10 lakh, as per the 2024 bill. Similarly, the fine for service providers was set at one crore, with a four-year ban, as per the current bill.