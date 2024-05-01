Actress Rupali Ganguly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Wednesday, ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel I should also participate. I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good," ANI reported, quoting Ganguly as saying.

Ganguly joined the saffron party at the party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of several other party leaders, including the party's national media in-charge, Anil Baluni. BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde welcomed Ganguly into the party fold.

Every Indian wants to join 'Modi Sena': Ruplai Ganguly after joining BJP. Watch Video Ganguly said that the only personality that attracts everyone towards BJP is PM Modi. “His working style, personality and the way he has taken our country towards development – every Indian wants to join 'Modi Sena' and contribute to the country and I also felt the same and hence I joined BJP," the Anupamaa actress said.

'Also Read | As long as Modi is alive, won't let Dalit, Adivasi, OBC reservations go to Muslims': PM in Telangana Ganguly is known for her roles in ‘Anupamaa’ and ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’,

In March 2023, Rupali posted a video from the National Creators Award on her Instagram account, where she described meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "fan girl moment".

Actors who have joined BJP recently The BJP has nominated actress Kangana Ranaut as its candidate from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. This marks Kangana's debut with the BJP. "I feel honoured and elated to join the party officially. I look forward to being a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant," Kangana Ranaut said after joining the saffron party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the BJP has chosen Arun Govil, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the classic TV show "Ramayan," to contest from the Meerut constituency.

Other popular actors contesting on the BJP tickets include superstar Hema Malini, Bhojpuri singer, actor and sitting MP Manoj Tiwari, and Ravi Kishan.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 The 2024 Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases. The first two phases were completed on April 19 and April 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

