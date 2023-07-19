Lok Sabha election 2024: 'BSP to contest alone', Mayawati confirms

Mayawati explained why she decided to contest the election alone. The BSP supremo said, "These parties don’t work for the welfare of the people. They have not done anything for Dalits, Muslims, and minorities. All are the same. When they come to power, they forget their promises. They have not fulfilled a single promise made to be the people. Be it Congress or be it BJP. This is the biggest reason why BSP has not joined hands with the opposition".