In response to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's comment where he taunted Lalu Prasad, whether one person should have so many children, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav replied by saying that this is “not the first time" Kumar has made such remarks and said whatever the CM says “for his family is going to be a blessing for them".

RJD leader in a press conference said, “ I said this yesterday as well, we have all respect for Nitish Kumar. Whatever he says for our family, we see it as a blessing but these are personal things and won't be benefitting the people."

Further taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without mentioning any name, Yadav said, “Now, the situation is that 4-5 people have hijacked him (Nitish Kumar) and when the time comes and I'll write a book, I'll explain all these things."

“It's not the first time that he has said this, he said this in the 2020 elections as well. I can only pray that his health remains good and he lives happily...It's not in our culture that we say something to someone who is a father figure to us," Tejashwi said.

Nitish Kumar had also taunted Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday over the leadership mantle in the party being passed from one family member to the other.

Lalu Prasad's daughters, Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya, are running for seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Misa Bharti is contesting from Pataliputra, while Rohini Acharya is running from Saran Lok Sabha seat.

Lalu Prasad's younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, previously served as the Deputy Chief Minister in Nitish Kumar's government, and his older son, Tej Pratap Yadav, held the environment portfolio. Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as a key challenger to Nitish Kumar, who has been in power in Bihar for nearly 19 years.

In 1997, Lalu Prasad broke away from his colleagues, including prominent Janata Dal leaders like Sharad Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan, to form the RJD. Just before his arrest in the multi-crore fodder scam case, he appointed his wife, Rabri Devi, as the new Chief Minister of Bihar.

Bihar is set to witness polling for all its 40 Lok Sabha seats spread across the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections. In the first phase, polling took place on April 19 in constituencies including Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, and Aurangabad.

