Lok Sabha Election: BJP names 111 more candidates; Kangana Ranaut, Sita Soren among bold choices in 5th candidate list
Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP announces 111 new candidates for Lok Sabha elections, including actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil. Varun Gandhi was omitted from the list. Several sitting MPs denied tickets. Notable nominations include Sita Soren, Naveen Jindal, and Varaprasad Rao.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released an additional 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message