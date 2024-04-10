The BJP launches a new campaign song for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing unity and collective dreams of the nation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched its new campaign song for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Sharing a video on its social media platforms, the party stated that the song resonates with the sentiments of the entire nation.

In a post on X, BJP wrote, "From every corner of the nation, people from diverse backgrounds, speaking in every language are saying one thing in unison - our collective dreams have taken flight! Sapne nahi haqeeqat bunte hain, tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte hain."

The song has been rendered in 12 different languages, highlighting people coming together amidst their diversity while emphasizing the unity of the nation.

Towards the conclusion of the song, thousands of individuals unite to form a massive collage symbolizing the cohesive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP, led by PM Modi, has set a target of securing 370 seats, while aiming for over 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming polls. The ruling alliance faces competition from the INDIA bloc, a coalition of several opposition parties including the Congress.

So far, the BJP has released two lists comprising 265 candidates, whereas the Congress has announced the names of at least 82 candidates across two lists.

In the previous 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the polling dates were announced on March 10. The voting took place in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 to elect members of the 17th Lok Sabha.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will take place in seven phases, with approximately 970 million voters eligible to cast their votes. The vote counting is slated for June 4th.

The term of the incumbent 17th Lok Sabha is ending on June 16.

EC noted that about 96.8 crore voters, comprising 49.7 crore men and 47.1 crore women, are eligible to cast their franchise across 543 constituencies at over 10.5 lakh polling stations in the country to elect the 18th Lok Sabha. The voters include 1.89 crore first-time voters, including 85 lakh women.

