The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its poll campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 with a new slogan, "Modi ko chunte hai" (let us choose Prime Minister Narendra Modi). The prime minister also inaugurated multiple development projects worth over ₹19,100 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. But there's more to the BJP's poll campaign.

The BJP government, which believes in building an inclusive India, has made attempts to make its 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign participatory. The political party has sought suggestions from the public to formulate its poll manifesto ahead of elections. "Your inputs will shape BJP's 2024 election manifesto," the BJP's poster read. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I invite the youth of India to contribute to the BJP Manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections." He asked the youth to share their thoughts on the NaMo App. As part of the initiative, the prime minister said he would also meet "some of the contributors" in person and discuss the inputs shared.

"Public participation in the political process strengthens a sense of collaboration between the government and the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to contribute their suggestions and inputs for the BJP's election manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," one of the blog posts by PM Modi said.

Apart from the NaMo app, people can also share their suggestions in the comment section of the blog post.

What people demanded in first few hours of the campaign

Several people responded in the comment section of the PM Modi's blog post. One person suggested, "Incentives for population control and strict norms for more than two children". Another demanded, "Education and employment".

Some others sought "better health facilities", while another comment read, "Agriculture is very important for our Country.. there should be some plans to encourage agriculture, Farming and Farmers to benefit from this". In a separate comment, a person said, "We need to take steps for homeless, jobless people without any partiality. Day by day poor make more poor. We need to take more attention (sic)."

There were also demands for "increase (in) solar subsidies", "preserve(ing) the heritage of our country", "Chinese-level economic progress", "Population control bill, CAA implementation, rojgar (employment) in rural areas", "to revise income tax slab need to reduce petrol, diesel and cylinder price", "increase tax slab limit" and "Increase Judiciary system people intake to clear pending cases".

Meanwhile, a person shared a list mentioning: "1. UCC (Uniform Civil Code) implementation 2. Police Reform 3. RTO Reform 4. Land Mafia Removal and Management 5. Kashi & Mathura Temple 6. Faster Trains & Train timing management 7. Creating more jobs and entrepreneurship 8. PoK takeover 9. Better facilities at tourist places 10. More roads 11. Population control law".

Another suggested bringing petrol and diesel under the GST, "strict law on freebies to be followed by every state" and "financial knowledge in school".

BJP campaign song

Launching its poll campaign earlier in the day, the BJP released the theme song in a 2-minute, 10-second video, "Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai" (We don't weave dreams but reality, and that's why everyone chooses Modi).

The campaign was launched at the First Time Voters Conclave, NaMo Navmatdata Sammelan.

The music video showcased how PM Modi has turned the dreams and aspirations of crores of Indians into reality. The campaign song mentioned that India's situation was deplorable and then the country chose NaMo (Narendra Modi) as the PM.