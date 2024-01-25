The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its poll campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 with a new slogan, "Modi ko chunte hai" (let us choose Prime Minister Narendra Modi). The prime minister also inaugurated multiple development projects worth over ₹19,100 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. But there's more to the BJP's poll campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP government, which believes in building an inclusive India, has made attempts to make its 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign participatory. The political party has sought suggestions from the public to formulate its poll manifesto ahead of elections. "Your inputs will shape BJP's 2024 election manifesto," the BJP's poster read.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I invite the youth of India to contribute to the BJP Manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections." He asked the youth to share their thoughts on the NaMo App. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the initiative, the prime minister said he would also meet "some of the contributors" in person and discuss the inputs shared.

"Public participation in the political process strengthens a sense of collaboration between the government and the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to contribute their suggestions and inputs for the BJP's election manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," one of the blog posts by PM Modi said.

Apart from the NaMo app, people can also share their suggestions in the comment section of the blog post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What people demanded in first few hours of the campaign Several people responded in the comment section of the PM Modi's blog post. One person suggested, "Incentives for population control and strict norms for more than two children". Another demanded, "Education and employment".

Some others sought "better health facilities", while another comment read, "Agriculture is very important for our Country.. there should be some plans to encourage agriculture, Farming and Farmers to benefit from this". In a separate comment, a person said, "We need to take steps for homeless, jobless people without any partiality. Day by day poor make more poor. We need to take more attention (sic)."

There were also demands for "increase (in) solar subsidies", "preserve(ing) the heritage of our country", "Chinese-level economic progress", "Population control bill, CAA implementation, rojgar (employment) in rural areas", "to revise income tax slab need to reduce petrol, diesel and cylinder price", "increase tax slab limit" and "Increase Judiciary system people intake to clear pending cases". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a person shared a list mentioning: "1. UCC (Uniform Civil Code) implementation 2. Police Reform 3. RTO Reform 4. Land Mafia Removal and Management 5. Kashi & Mathura Temple 6. Faster Trains & Train timing management 7. Creating more jobs and entrepreneurship 8. PoK takeover 9. Better facilities at tourist places 10. More roads 11. Population control law".

Another suggested bringing petrol and diesel under the GST, "strict law on freebies to be followed by every state" and "financial knowledge in school".

BJP campaign song Launching its poll campaign earlier in the day, the BJP released the theme song in a 2-minute, 10-second video, "Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai" (We don't weave dreams but reality, and that's why everyone chooses Modi). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The campaign was launched at the First Time Voters Conclave, NaMo Navmatdata Sammelan.

The music video showcased how PM Modi has turned the dreams and aspirations of crores of Indians into reality. The campaign song mentioned that India's situation was deplorable and then the country chose NaMo (Narendra Modi) as the PM.

"Namo kept his promise and the dream of a developed country did not merely remain a dream. Namo chose the right paths and weaved reality, not a dream. That's why everyone chooses Modi," the lyrics go on... {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi also addressed the youth of the nation at the First Time Voters Conclave and said, "My youth of India, please join the MY Bharat organisation. You can also keep sending me your views and suggestions through the cc letter should be in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, especially what should be included in it for the youth."

Talking about the current circumstances of the country, PM Modi said, "The conditions prevailing in the country 10-12 years ago had made the future of India bleak. You may not even be aware of the conditions of those times. The generation before 2014 had given up hope in the possibilities we are talking about today."

"But today, the circumstances have changed! From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I stated that 'Yehi samay hai, sahi samay hai.' And this holds true today. You read the newspapers, and you will get to see India shine and make big strides in one sector after another," PM Modi was quoted by ANI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emphasising the importance of every vote in a democracy, PM Modi urged young voters and said that when the country is working to become a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, your vote will decide the direction of India.

PM Modi launches projects in UP PM Modi launched development projects worth more than ₹19,100 crore in Bulandshahr district in western Uttar Pradesh. He inaugurated a 173-km-long double-line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the dedicated freight corridor (DFC).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prime minister also inaugurated a rail line connecting the Mathura-Palwal section and the Chipiyana Buzurg-Dadri section. These new lines will improve rail connectivity of the national capital to southern-western and eastern India.

PM Modi further unveiled multiple road development projects and inaugurated Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria pipeline. Built at a cost of about ₹700 crore, this 255-km-long pipeline project has been completed well ahead of its scheduled time. The renovated Mathura sewerage scheme, including the construction of a sewage treatment plant at a cost of about ₹460 crore, was also inaugurated.

The Lok Sabha elections are all set to take place this year. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce dates for the polls. Both the BJP and the INDIA bloc have upped their ante in the run-up to the general elections. The Congress, part of the INDIA bloc, has launched "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" to reach out to the people ahead of the polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

