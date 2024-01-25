The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched the campaign for Lok Sabha Election 2024. In a 2-minute 10-second video, the saffron party shared a song about why people like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP titled party's theme song for the 2024 General election, 'Tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte' (That's why people choose Modi). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The election song showed government schemes launched under the tenure of PM Narendra Modi such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Har Ghar Nal Scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, on Thursday, PM Modi addressed young voters virtually and said that their votes will decide India's future direction and approach.

In a virtual address to young voters organised by the youth wing of the ruling BJP, Prime Minister Modi said he had the responsibility of making the country develop in the next 25 years in the same way the young generation during the 25 years before Independence had for its freedom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The circumstances prevailing in the country 10-12 years back had made the future of youngsters dark, he said, asserting that things have changed now.

The country is now talking of possibilities that the generation before 2014, the year the BJP came to power at the Centre, has given up hope on, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Talking about the boost in infrastructure and a host of development measures like digital India and push to start-ups, he said there are limitless opportunities for youngsters.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition alliance, PM Modi said that his stable and strong majority government in the last 10 years had led to big decisions and the resolution of issues pending for decades such as citing the removal of Article 370, GST roll-out, reservation for women in Lok Sabha and assemblies and ending the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims.

The world's largest democracy will head to polls in the next few months with PM Modi seeking a third term.

The Ram Temple consecration ceremony, BJP's victory at three assembly elections in 2023, and the strengthening of the Indian stock market are some of the latest episodes which political experts said that all stars are aligned for Modi as he vies for a third five-year term. Besides, the latest cracks in the INDIA bloc alliance has strengthened his position as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have decided to fight alone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP stormed into power in 2014, achieving an absolute majority with 282 seats, and in 2019, the saffron party's influence became stronger than before, winning 303 seats.

