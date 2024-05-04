‘Gaumutradhari Hindutva’: Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP, promises to reclaim 'lost glory of Maharashtra'
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at the BJP on Friday for practicing “gaumutradhari" Hindutva. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief accused the Centre of "looting" Maharashtra and insisted that the INDIA bloc would ensure the ‘lost glory’ of the state was reclaimed after it was voted to power.