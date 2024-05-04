Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at the BJP on Friday for practicing “gaumutradhari" Hindutva. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief accused the Centre of "looting" Maharashtra and insisted that the INDIA bloc would ensure the ‘lost glory’ of the state was reclaimed after it was voted to power.

“BJP's Hindutva is gaumutradhari. Our Hindutva is reformist…When the INDIA alliance comes to power, I will ensure the lost glory of Maharashtra is reclaimed," Thackeray said on Friday.

The remarks came in the wake of a blistering attack from BJP leader Amit Shah during an earlier rally in Ratnagiri. The Home Minister had asked if the chief of the "nakli" Shiv Sena could mention freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in his speeches.

(With inputs from agencies)

