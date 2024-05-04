Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  ‘Gaumutradhari Hindutva’: Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP, promises to reclaim 'lost glory of Maharashtra'

‘Gaumutradhari Hindutva’: Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP, promises to reclaim 'lost glory of Maharashtra'

Livemint

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief accused the Centre of ‘looting’ Maharashtra and insisted that the INDIA bloc would ensure the ‘lost glory’ of the state was reclaimed after it was voted to power.

Sangli: Shivsena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a campaign rally

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at the BJP on Friday for practicing “gaumutradhari" Hindutva. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief accused the Centre of "looting" Maharashtra and insisted that the INDIA bloc would ensure the ‘lost glory’ of the state was reclaimed after it was voted to power.

“BJP's Hindutva is gaumutradhari. Our Hindutva is reformist…When the INDIA alliance comes to power, I will ensure the lost glory of Maharashtra is reclaimed," Thackeray said on Friday.

The remarks came in the wake of a blistering attack from BJP leader Amit Shah during an earlier rally in Ratnagiri. The Home Minister had asked if the chief of the "nakli" Shiv Sena could mention freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in his speeches.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.