Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to ally with Naveen Patnaik's BJD in Odisha?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Speculations over the BJP-BJD alliance in Odisha turned rife after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Odisha on Tuesday.
Reports of a possible alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJP) in Odisha emerged after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Odisha on Tuesday. He was on a three-day visit to states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6.
Why are speculation rife over BJP-BJD alliance?
PM Modi launched multiple development projects worth over ₹19,600 crore in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Tuesday. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bishweswar Tudu were also present on the occasion.
ALSO READ: Election Commission directs West Bengal officials for ‘fair’ Lok Sabha elections
The rumour over the BJP-BJD alliance in Odisha gained momentum after PM Modi, during his speech in Odisha, attacked the Congress and INDIA bloc but remained silent in the Naveevn Patnaik-led Odisha government.
Moreover, the Prime Minister paid tribute on the Jayanti of Biju Patnaik, Naveen Patnaik's late father, and remembered his incomparable contribution to the nation and Odisha.
Naveen Patnaik also lauded PM Modi for his efforts to make India an "economic powerhouse". Speaking at a function at Chandikhol in Jajpur district, he said, "The prime minister has set a new direction for India. He is taking India on an accelerated drive to make it an economic powerhouse. India is now the fifth largest economy and is marching forward to become the number 3 in a few years."
"It is a matter of happiness that the PM has launched several projects for Odisha including Chandikhol-Paradeep national highway, expansion of several other NHs, a desalination plant, an LPG terminal at Paradip, a gas pipeline project, and a new train line," the chief minister said.
Meanwhile, former Union minister Srikant Jena returned to the Congress on Wednesday, asserting that the INDIA bloc will defeat the "BJP-BJD's unholy alliance" in Odisha. "PM Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, their parties (BJP and the BJD), are uniting themselves in an open alliance. They had been in an open alliance, and now also they are joining hands," he was quoted by PTI as saying.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!