Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to announce candidates soon? How is party preparing for polls
Lok Sabha Election 2024: A report cited sources as saying that the BJP is likely to contest the election on “more seats” compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to announce its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in late January or early February, sources told India Today TV on Wednesday. The BJP is likely to contest on over 400 of the total 543 seats and is looking forward to winning 50 per cent vote share.