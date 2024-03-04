Lok Sabha election 2024: Chidambaram-led Congress Manifesto Committee to meet today; Here's what is expected
Congress Manifesto Committee to meet on 4 March to finalize manifesto for Lok Sabha Polls 2024. Chidambaram leads the committee with TS Singh Deo as Convenor, focusing on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra themes.
The Congress party's Manifesto Committee will hold a meeting on Monday (4 March) ahead of Lok Sabha Polls 2024. According to media reports, the party will finalise its manifesto during the meeting. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram heads the Maniesfto committee meeting while TS Singh Deo is the Convenor, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are the other members.