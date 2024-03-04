The Congress party's Manifesto Committee will hold a meeting on Monday (4 March) ahead of Lok Sabha Polls 2024. According to media reports, the party will finalise its manifesto during the meeting. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram heads the Maniesfto committee meeting while TS Singh Deo is the Convenor, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are the other members. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress took suggestions from the citizens across the country for the party's manifesto. In January this year, Chidambaram said that the party's manifesto for Lok Sabha polls will be a "people's manifesto", and added that they would take consultations from party leaders as well as the general public.

At that time, Chidambaram said that at least one public consultation would be held in every state, and in some states there may be more than one consultation.

Congress Manifesto Committee meeting: What is expected The Congress party's upcoming manifesto is likely to be based on the thrust areas of party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY). In his Yatra, Gandhi focused on "Protecting the Constitution", and emphasised economic, social, and political justice.

To cater to the demand of farmers, the Congress manifesto may include a law on MSP (minimum support prices).

To cater to the demand of farmers, the Congress manifesto may include a law on MSP (minimum support prices).

The Congress party may also woo the youth voters by announcing a promise to fill vacancies in all government offices in its manifesto.

A senior member of the party’s manifesto panel told Hindustan Times that Congress poll promises will have specific sops for women, youth, farmers, and workers.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Congress party is looking to tailor the much-praised "apprenticeship model" of Germany to Indian conditions. Germany's model allows smooth education-to-work transitions with young people getting a job while studying at a vocational school.

Additionally, the Congress party may announce a promise against repeated question paper leaks. The party is looking at a proposal that involves payment of monetary compensation to candidates affected by paper leaks.

